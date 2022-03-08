Left Menu

Italy to replace half its Russian gas imports with other sources by mid-year

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:06 IST
Italy to replace half its Russian gas imports with other sources by mid-year
Italy will replace about half the gas it currently imports from Russia with other sources, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani told Italian state television on Monday. Imports account for more than 90% of Italy's gas needs and last year Russian gas made up around 40% of those imports.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Italy has stepped up its efforts to find alternative sources of gas, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visiting Algeria and Qatar.

