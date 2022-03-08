Bulgarian PM suggests EU shares cost of caring for fleeing Ukrainians

It would be good if countries across the European Union shared some of the cost of looking after Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have crossed into Central Europe so far, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday, as thousands more streamed across the borders. Petkov told Reuters his government had drawn up a plan to take in around 50,000 people that would cost about 2 million levs ($1.11 million) a day for food and shelter.

"It would be really good, and I think not only for Bulgaria but for all of the border countries, Romania, Poland, that we can share some of the burden and some of the cost ... with the European Union as a whole," he said. The Black Sea country would press on with its plans without extra EU funding for now and could scale up the scheme to take in up to 100,000 people, he added.

The European Union's poorest member state has said it is helping evacuate people from the 250,000-strong ethnic Bulgarian minority in Ukraine, as well as other refugees. "Bulgaria is welcoming all kinds of refugees and there is no discriminatory filters of any sort," Petkov said.

Hotels have offered to take people in and the government has agreed to reimburse the businesses 40 levs per person per day, he added. Out of 38,000 refugees who have entered Bulgaria, about 21,000 have chosen to stay, according to border police figures.

