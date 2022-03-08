GRAINS-U.S. wheat rallies to 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine fighting curbs supply

U.S. wheat futures gapped higher on Monday, notching a limit-up move as it neared an all-time high on concerns that global supply shipments will be disrupted until the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved. European wheat has already hit record highs as deepening Western sanctions against Russia fuelled concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. The two countries combined account for about 29% of wheat exports.

"Nothing has changed," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services in Chicago. "We know that Ukraine and Russia are going to be dearly missed in the wheat ... sector." Soybean futures ended slightly weaker after trading both sides of unchanged. Technical selling pressured the market but traders noted support from gains in crude oil and strength in the global vegetable oil market as overseas buyers scrambled to find replacements for exports of sunflower oil from Ukraine.

Corn futures were weaker, easing from the 9-1/2-year high hit on Friday after some rains in key growing areas of South America. Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures settled up by the 85-cent daily trading limit at $12.94 a bushel, the highest in 14 years. Wheat's all-time high of $13.49-1/2 was hit on Feb. 27, 2008.

Export demand for European Union wheat surged last week and is expected to continue to rise with Ukrainian ports closed and dealers reluctant to trade Russian wheat. "With such a sudden run on other sources, there is worry that some countries will introduce export restrictions to stop their own domestic supplies being sucked away," a trader said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly U.S. export inspections of wheat totalled 343,000 tonnes, down from 430,000 tonnes last week. CBOT May soybeans were down 1 cent at $16.59-1/2 a bushel and CBOT May corn was down 3-1/2 cents at $7.50-3/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)

