Russia's move to longer-range strikes hiking civilian casualties -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia's growing reliance on longer-range strikes on Ukrainian targets is increasing the number of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Pentagon said on Monday, stopping short of saying the casualties were intentional.
"More civilians are being killed and wounded ... and Mr. Putin still has a choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solving N.Irish Brexit row would help focus on Ukraine, UK says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder
Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit- French presidency
Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces - RIA
WRAPUP 10-Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin