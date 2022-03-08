Left Menu

Ratings agency Fitch's commercial operations in Russia suspended

Fitch Group said https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-group-suspends-commercial-operations-in-russia-07-03-2022#:~:text=Fitch%20Ratings-London-07%20March,Ratings%20and%20Fitch%20Solutions%20businesses it would continue to provide the market with its independent analytical views through ratings coverage undertaken outside of Russia. Last week, Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia by six notches to "junk" status, saying Western sanctions raised doubts on its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 04:00 IST
Ratings agency Fitch's commercial operations in Russia suspended

The parent company of ratings agency Fitch said on Monday it has decided to suspend its commercial operations, which cover credit ratings and other services, in Russia, with immediate effect. Fitch Group said https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-group-suspends-commercial-operations-in-russia-07-03-2022#:~:text=Fitch%20Ratings-London-07%20March,Ratings%20and%20Fitch%20Solutions%20businesses it would continue to provide the market with its independent analytical views through ratings coverage undertaken outside of Russia.

Last week, Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia by six notches to "junk" status, saying Western sanctions raised doubts on its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy. Russia's financial markets have been in a turmoil due to the sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022