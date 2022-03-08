Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia warns West over oil import ban as Ukraine talks make little headway

Russia warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine as peace talks on Monday made little progress. The incursion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has prompted 1.7 million people to flee, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, an exodus of foreign firms, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities -reports

Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported. But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past.

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin

Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday. Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

Palestinian killed after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man after he stabbed two officers at a gate to Jerusalem's walled Old City on Monday, a police statement said. It was the second such incident in two days. Police said the two officers suffered light to moderate wounds and were taken to hospital.

For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause

Michael Ferkol, who who once served as a supply specialist with engineer battalions in the U.S. Army, had been in Rome studying archaeology when he heard the Ukrainian president's appeal for foreign fighters. Within days, Ferkol said, he presented himself at a military recruiting office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hoping to be taken on as a frontline paramedic.

Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russia's Putin, says foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Ukraine wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin because Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. "We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said in a live television broadcast.

Britain sets out 'dirty money' crackdown, wants to hobble Russia's Putin

Britain set out ways it would crack down on "dirty money" on Monday, introducing new legislation to "hobble" Russian President Vladimir Putin by making it more difficult for those close to him to use London as their playground. The much-delayed Economic Crime Bill comes as lawmakers from across the political spectrum call on the government to do more to stop the flow of Russian cash into London, dubbed by some as "Londongrad", in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks

Iran and the United States must take a political decision within days to prevent the failure of indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal after 11 months of negotiations rocked by a last-minute Russian demand of a sanctions exemption.

The European Union's top envoy Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks, tweeted: "Just to clarify. There are no longer 'expert level talks.' Nor 'formal meetings.' It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks. The rest is noise."

Construction spotted at N.Korea nuclear test site for first time since 2018 - report

Commercial satellite imagery shows construction at North Korea's nuclear testing site for the first time since it was closed in 2018, U.S.-based analysts said on Tuesday, amid fears the country could resume testing major weapons. Images captured by satellite on Friday showed very early signs of activity at the new site, including construction of a new building, repair of another building, and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust, specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report.

Guantanamo detainee called '20th Hijacker' of 9/11 repatriated to Saudi Arabia

A man accused of being the would-be 20th hijacker in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia after two decades detained at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday. Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, 46, was transferred to his native Saudi Arabia after a review board determined in June that he no longer represented a significant threat to U.S. national security, the Defense Department said in a written statement.

