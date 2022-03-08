Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 07:36 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.
Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Ministry of Finance
- Russian
- the ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
Japan PM plans to hold teleconference with Biden as early as Monday -TBS
Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports