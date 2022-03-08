Left Menu

Women capable of transforming society by their strength: Rahul Gandhi

Extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that women are capable of transforming society by their wisdom.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:41 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"Women are capable of transforming society by their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women's Day greetings to all," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

International Women's Day is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

