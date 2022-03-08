Left Menu

UNESCO publishes SDG4 Progress report in Arab region

The Report presents how well the region has progressed, flagging critical issues that may need effective planning and coordination at regional and national levels to achieve the desired results.

UNESCO | Beirut | Updated: 08-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:30 IST
UNESCO publishes SDG4 Progress report in Arab region
The Report presents how well the region has progressed, flagging critical issues that may need effective planning and coordination at regional and national levels to achieve the desired results. Image Credit: Wikimedia

UNESCO Beirut has recently published the SDG4 Progress report in the Arab region, based on the valuable inputs from the Ministries of Education and the Arab regional education institutes, and under the overall guidance of UNESCO Beirut multidisciplinary team and technical experts.

The Report titled "Progress of SDG4 in the Arab region: A Summary Review" is a snapshot that presents key trends of SDG 4 progress in the Arab region between 2015-2020, using data and information from the National Voluntary Reports (NVR) submitted by 16 countries.

The Summary Review presents a brief story of regional progress of education as part of the effort by the UNESCO Beirut office to document the progress made, taking into consideration the COVID-19 impact on the education sector. The Report presents how well the region has progressed, flagging critical issues that may need effective planning and coordination at regional and national levels to achieve the desired results. It also highlights good practices from countries under each target area.

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022