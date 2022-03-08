Women in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon avail loans over 100 cr, launch businesses

Setting an example of self-reliance and financial independence, women in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district have availed loans of Rs 107.75 crore to start various businesses. "These women are setting a new dimension by setting an example of self-reliance by joining the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission in Gauthans. Gauthans are established in the villages of the district as the Rural Industrial Parks. Through these loans, women in the district have bought machinery and are making various products in Gauthans," said Taran Sinha, District Collector.

With the help of the administration, these products which include spices, herbal colours, sandalwood, phenyl, soap, papad, pickle, poultry, wire fencing, cement pole and vermicompost are being sold across the state. In addition, residents of the district are also are engaged in goat farming, fish farming, mushroom production and bamboo handicraft item manufacturing.

"So far, women of 6,557 self-help groups have taken the loan of Rs 107.75 cr. in this financial year. With this the authorities have crossed the target of Rs 80.74 cr and have achieved 133 per cent of success rate," said the Collector. He further said women entrepreneurs of the district are performing very well even with regards to the repayment of loans.

"The non-performing asset ratio of self-help groups in Rajnandgaon is 3 per cent whereas the state average is 5 per cent," he added. In a bid to give upgrade skills and boost incomes the State government is providing training under Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission 'BIHAN'.

"Trainers are visiting various districts and helping the local women with training and formation of self-help groups. In Rajnandgaon district, about 1,95,000 women from rural areas are doing economic activities by joining 17,914 self-help groups under the Bihan scheme," he said. With regards to the engagement of women in the banking sector, the District Collector said that in Rajnandgaon, about 147 Bank Sakhis are providing bank facilities to the general public of the village. So far, Rs 195 crore has been routed to the people through Bank Sakhis this financial year. (ANI)

