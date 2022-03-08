China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

China stocks extended losses on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.0% to 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4% to 3,293.53 points, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. ** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday. ** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday. ** The development sent shares in Resource, energy, non ferrous metal and coal down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** Shares of new energy stocks retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles plunging 3.7%. ** Real estate developers tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

