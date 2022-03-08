Left Menu

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:33 IST
All sanctions options on the table, including energy-Dutch Foreign Minister
  • Lithuania

All sanctions options against Russia are on the table, but if the European Union imposes sanctions on energy, all EU states must be able to bear the burden, the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, said in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"No measures are out of bounds for the Netherlands, including energy," Hoekstra told reporters.

"It's extremely important to take into account the position of all our European allies, some of them are much more dependant on oil and gas than the Netherlands. Others should be able to bear the burden as well," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

