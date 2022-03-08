Italy aims to be independent of Russian gas in 24-30 months -min
Italy aims to become independent of Russian gas imports within 24-30 months, Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday, adding the country planned to find alternative supplies for half that amount by the spring.
"It is reasonable to think that we will be fully independent within 24 to 30 months," Cingolani told state broadcaster RAI. He confirmed that gas from Russia equaled around 40% of Italy's total imports.
Cingolani added that Italy planned to install a new LNG floating terminal by the middle of this year.
