Left Menu

Italy aims to be independent of Russian gas in 24-30 months -min

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:43 IST
Italy aims to be independent of Russian gas in 24-30 months -min
Roberto Cingolani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy aims to become independent of Russian gas imports within 24-30 months, Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday, adding the country planned to find alternative supplies for half that amount by the spring.

"It is reasonable to think that we will be fully independent within 24 to 30 months," Cingolani told state broadcaster RAI. He confirmed that gas from Russia equaled around 40% of Italy's total imports.

Cingolani added that Italy planned to install a new LNG floating terminal by the middle of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022