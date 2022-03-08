Eco Park aimed at creating natural self-sustaining ecosystem supporting flora and fauna opened

An Eco-Park set up on a sprawling area of 350 acres by Ramco Cements was formally opened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Virudhunagar district.

The park aims to create a natural self-sustaining ecosystem supporting local flora and fauna.

The concept for the eco-restoration has been designed by the city-based Ramco Group in association with Botanical Services, Auroville.

As of date, 2.50 lakh saplings cover 250 species with 150 indigenous species like different types of neem, peepal tree, mahilam, pungam, babul tree, plumeria, cactus, aloe vera, medicinal plants, were planted at Pandalgudi in the district, the company said.

The company, as part of the restoration, has completed two phases which cover 190 acres of land and the majority of this plantation was using native species that were adapted to the low rain regime of the local area.

''A butterfly garden has also been created for various species of butterflies,'' it said.

According to company officials, phase three of the project already commenced on additional 100-acre land and was expected to be completed by March 2023.

''As of date, an area of 350 acres out of the 800 acres project has been covered and around 2.50 lakh saplings have been planted against the proposed one million (10 lakh),'' the company said.

The project would create a diverse forest area with plant species that facilitates the local species of birds, insects, small animals and reptiles to thrive, the release said.

