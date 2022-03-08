Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane on Tuesday, said fire department officials. The godown is located near the HP petrol pump, on the Shilphata-Mahape road.

Many fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)