Left Menu

Iran will not back down on its red lines in nuclear talks, Raisi says

Negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers have now reached their climax, with the talks' coordinator Enrique Mora of the European Union saying that it is time for a political decision in the next few days. Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran on Monday for consultations over the nuclear deal's conclusion.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:20 IST
Iran will not back down on its red lines in nuclear talks, Raisi says

Iran will not back down on its red lines in the nuclear talks with Western powers, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The government pursues nuclear negotiations in full accordance with the principles and framework set by the Supreme Leader, it has not and will not back down on any of these red lines," the Iranian president was quoted as saying. Negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers have now reached their climax, with the talks' coordinator Enrique Mora of the European Union saying that it is time for a political decision in the next few days. .

Iran has sought to remove all sanctions and it wants guarantees from the United States that it will not abandon the deal once more. Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran on Monday for consultations over the nuclear deal's conclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022