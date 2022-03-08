Pralhad Joshi urges to keep promoting gender equality in coal sector

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has urged to keep promoting gender equality in all organizations under the Ministry of Coal. On International Women's Day- 2022, in a tweet, the Minister said that it is the responsibility of Coal India Ltd (CIL), as one of India's top corporate women employers, to empower and motivate the women workforce.

CIL, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking of the Ministry of Coal, has around 20,000 women in its workforce, including its mines. Gender Equality at CIL provides them equal opportunities in their career.

(With Inputs from PIB)