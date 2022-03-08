Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi urges to keep promoting gender equality in coal sector

CIL, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking of the Ministry of Coal, has around 20,000 women in its workforce, including its mines. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:33 IST
Pralhad Joshi urges to keep promoting gender equality in coal sector
Gender Equality at CIL provides them equal opportunities in their career. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has urged to keep promoting gender equality in all organizations under the Ministry of Coal. On International Women's Day- 2022, in a tweet, the Minister said that it is the responsibility of Coal India Ltd (CIL), as one of India's top corporate women employers, to empower and motivate the women workforce.

CIL, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking of the Ministry of Coal, has around 20,000 women in its workforce, including its mines. Gender Equality at CIL provides them equal opportunities in their career.

(With Inputs from PIB)

