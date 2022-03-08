Left Menu

Farmer killed by wild elephant

A farmer has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district, Department of Forest said here on Tuesday. They arrived at the scene and all tried to scare the elephant away, but it attacked the farmer, said the personnel.

08-03-2022
Farmer killed by wild elephant
A farmer has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, Department of Forest said here on Tuesday. According to the personnel of the department, the farmer saw the animal foraging in his field on Monday and informed the department personnel. They arrived at the scene and all tried to scare the elephant away, but it attacked the farmer, said the personnel. He died on the spot, they said.

