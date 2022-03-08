DIPAM, NITI Aayog to hold apex level consultative Post Budget Webinar

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), in collaboration with NITI Aayog, is organizing an apex level consultative post-Budget webinar on Wednesday, 9th March, 2022.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the webinar and kick-start the deliberations. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will also be part of the webinar, with the Finance Minister's address in the concluding session of the webinar.

With this Webinar, DIPAM aims to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors' community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation plan/Strategy regarding Privatization/Disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises and Asset Monetization of Core and Non-Core assets for realization of optimal outcome/contribution in India's growth.

The webinar will see participation from 22 Ministries/Departments including NITI Aayog, Senior Management from PSEs/Government Organization, Senior Management and Investment Community from Sovereign Fund, Private Equity, Global Pension Funds, Investment Banks, Asset Monetization Companies especially Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Legal Experts along with other stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, & Australia.

The themes of the Webinar are:

Privatization and DisinvestmentAsset Monetization of Core and Non-Core Assets.

DIPAM will incorporate valuable thoughts/experiences from the panelists and participants to formulate robust implementation strategy for privatization, asset monetization and disinvestment programme of the Government of India with sharper focus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

