German ministries say cannot recommend extending nuclear plants' lifetime

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:55 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's environment and economy ministries said the cost and risks of keeping the country's few remaining nuclear power plants running longer than planned outweighed the limited possible benefits.

"As a result of weighing up the benefits and risks, an extension of the operating lives of the three remaining nuclear power plants is not recommended, also in view of the current gas crisis," the ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Germany has mapped out potentially radical changes to its energy system to reduce dependence on Russian gas, going as far as floating the possibility to keep nuclear power plants running for longer.

