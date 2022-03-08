Qatar raises April crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar is set to raise in April the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Tuesday.
Qatar Marine will be sold in April at a premium of $3.9 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $4.75 per barrel, according to a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.
The premiums in March versus the Dubai/Oman average were $2.20 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.65 for Qatar Land, according to the document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Oman
- Qatar
- Qatar Energy
ALSO READ
Tennis-In-form Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Dubai with back injury
World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships with back injury
Dubai Expo: India invites global investors to tap opportunities in agri-supply chain
EXPO2020 Dubai: India’s organic exports grow 51%, despite pandemic
Tennis-Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai