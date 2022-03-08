Left Menu

Qatar raises April crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:55 IST
Qatar raises April crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar is set to raise in April the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Tuesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in April at a premium of $3.9 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $4.75 per barrel, according to a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

The premiums in March versus the Dubai/Oman average were $2.20 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.65 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022