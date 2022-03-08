Left Menu

Pakistan central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.75%

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:23 IST
Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday left benchmark interest rates unchanged at 9.75%, saying the outlook for previously fast-rising inflation had improved but flagging heightened uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.

"Since the Russia-Ukraine situation remains fluid, the MPC (monetary policy committee) noted that it was prepared to meet earlier than the next scheduled MPC meeting in late April, if necessary, to take any needed timely and calibrated action to safeguard external and price stability," the State Bank of Pakistan said in its monetary policy statement.

The bank left its inflation projections unchanged for the 2022 financial year at between 9% and 11% but noted the conflict was adding uncertainty to global commodity prices.

