Russia to spend extra $3.6 bln on payouts to families - finance minister

Russia will spend an additional 455 billion roubles ($3.6 billion) from the state budget on payouts to families with children aged between 8 and 16 years old, as ordered by President Vladimir Putin, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The payment will be made from May of this year for a period starting on April 1," the minister, Anton Siluanov, told reporters. ($1 = 126.6250 roubles)