Ministry holds talk on Environment & Social Sustainability in Coal Mining

During the second leg of the day, a slogan writing contest on the theme-Ideas@75 was organized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:45 IST
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week will continue till 11th March 2022 with a series of events and activities planned for the week. Image Credit: Twitter(@CoalMinistry)
To celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of Independence and as India enters into the Amrit Kaal, the Ministry of Coal is organizing special events and programs throughout the country from 7th to 11th March 2022, as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" Iconic Week celebrations.

The celebrations of the Iconic Week entered its second day today with the theme of Ideas @75. A talk on "Environment and Social Sustainability in Coal Mining" was given by Dr. Ashok Jain, Adviser (GHD), NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the presence of Secretary (Coal) and other senior officers of the Ministry and CPSUs through virtual mode.

During the second leg of the day, a slogan writing contest on the theme-Ideas@75 was organized. Officials of the Ministry participated in large numbers in the event.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week will continue till 11th March 2022 with a series of events and activities planned for the week.

Government of India is celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark 75 years of progressive India and its elegant history. The official journey of AKAM commenced on 12th March 2021 which kick-started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on 15th August 2023.

