White House is likely to ban oil imports from Russia -U.S. Senator Coons
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is likely to ban Russian oil imports and is working closely with European allies on the issue, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons said on Tuesday.
The announcement may come Tuesday or Wednesday, Coons said in an interview with CNN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coons
- Russian
- Chris Coons
- European
- U.S.
- Democratic
- The White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions
Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation - why?