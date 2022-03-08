Iraq's cabinet buys local wheat harvest exclusively -statement

Iraq's cabinet approved buying the whole local wheat harvest exclusively for the current season and the price it will pay for the crop will be according to the global-index price, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tuesday's announcement comes as Iraq, a major grain importer, takes urgent measures to secure strategic stocks of wheat and support a local food subsidies program in the light of recent Ukraine-Russia crisis and its impact on food security.

