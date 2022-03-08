Left Menu

Shanghai exchange will take further measures amid overseas nickel price volatility

Nickel prices on the Shanghai exchange had jumped to hit their upward limit in night trading on Tuesday at a record 267,700 yuan ($42,380.39) per tonne.

08-03-2022
China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Tuesday it will take further measures to account for market conditions given that prices of nickel in the overseas futures market have fluctuated violently.

It did not give further details. The Shanghai exchange's statement comes after benchmark nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) more than doubled to above a record $100,000 per tonne earlier on Tuesday, prompting the LME to suspend trading.

Prices of nickel surged after Western sanctions threatened supply from major nickel producer Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies about 10% of the world's nickel while Russian mining giant Nornickel is the world's top supplier of battery-grade nickel at 15%-20% of global supply. Nickel prices on the Shanghai exchange had jumped to hit their upward limit in night trading on Tuesday at a record 267,700 yuan ($42,380.39) per tonne. They had also reached a limit up of 15% in early trade on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.3166 Chinese yuan renminbi)

