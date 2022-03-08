Three LeT terrorists arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama Police along with 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 182 Bn (battalion) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested three terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has recovered grenade and other ammunition from them. A senior police officer said, "The arrested are being identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Nasir Hussain all residents of Chinar Bagh in Pulwama."

"The trio were the associates of terrorist Arif Hazar and a grenade, 13 rounds of AK-47 and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession," he said. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

