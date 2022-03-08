Saudi Arabia signs $800 mln defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry has signed a 3 billion Saudi riyal ($800 million) contract with South Korea's Hanwha to support its defence capabilities and supply chain services, SPA state news agency said on Tuesday.
The contract is the largest of 7 billion riyals of deals Saudi Arabia signed with local and international defence firms on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.7518 riyals)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia's
- Defence Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
Golf-South Korea's Kim set for U.S. Open after USGA grants berth
South Korea's presidential race puts misogyny in spotlight
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off North Korean's eastern coast, reports AP.