Ukraine's JKX Oil & Gas says operations largely uninterrupted

Ukrainian energy producer JKX Oil & Gas said on Tuesday its operations are largely uninterrupted with employees taking refugees from other parts of the country into their homes.

Charles Valceschini, chairman of the Ukrainian natural gas producer, said at the CERAWeek energy conference that the safety of its staff is first priority for managers. Gas output is going into pipelines, liquid petroleum gas to end users, and oils to storage, he said.

