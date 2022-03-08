Mexico to use oil price windfall to subsidize fuel, president says
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the government will use a surplus his country earns from a global spike in oil prices to domestically subsidize fuels such as gasoline.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.
