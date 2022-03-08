Left Menu

UK to announce plans to reduce Russian oil and gas use at 1600 GMT -report

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:00 IST
UK to announce plans to reduce Russian oil and gas use at 1600 GMT -report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government will make an announcement around 1600 GMT on Tuesday about how it intends to reduce Russian oil and gas imports over time, Politico reporter Alex Wickham said on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the world could not simply stop using oil and gas from Russia but it could accelerate the transition away from it.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in remarks at 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT) on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022