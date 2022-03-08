US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed amid Russia oil ban concerns
08-03-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday after suffering hefty losses a day earlier, as investors assessed the economic impact of spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.79 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 32,885.17.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.57 points, or 0.04%, at 4,202.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.93 points, or 0.24%, to 12,800.04 at the opening bell.
