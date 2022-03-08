Left Menu

Ukraine's JKX Oil & Gas says operations largely uninterrupted

Ukrainian energy producer JKX Oil & Gas said on Tuesday its operations are largely uninterrupted with employees taking refugees from other parts of the country into their homes. The invasion has triggered an enormous refugee crisis, the United Nations said, with more than two million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, fleeing to the European Union to escape Russia's bombardment.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:02 IST
Ukraine's JKX Oil & Gas says operations largely uninterrupted

Ukrainian energy producer JKX Oil & Gas said on Tuesday its operations are largely uninterrupted with employees taking refugees from other parts of the country into their homes.

The invasion has triggered an enormous refugee crisis, the United Nations said, with more than two million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, fleeing to the European Union to escape Russia's bombardment. Charles Valceschini, chairman of the natural gas producer, which has operations in Ukraine and southern Russia, said at the CERAWeek energy conference that the safety of its staff is first priority for managers.

"Our folks have taken steps to prepare for the worst starting with the rapid construction of bomb shelters," he said. Employees have prepared for forces moving on its oil and gas fields, he said. The company produced about 9,300 barrels of oil and gas per day last year, according to its website, about half of which is from Ukraine. Gas output is going into pipelines, liquid petroleum gas to end users, and oils to storage, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022