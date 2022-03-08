Left Menu

Global energy-related carbon emissions rose 6% in 2021 to new record high -IEA

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide rose by 6% in 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes, their highest ever level, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"The recovery of energy demand in 2021 was compounded by adverse weather and energy market conditions – notably the spikes in natural gas prices – which led to more coal being burned despite renewable power generation registering its largest ever growth," the IEA said.

Also Read: International Energy Agency says 31 member countries agree to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves, reports AP.

