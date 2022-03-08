Left Menu

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year, end it within the decade

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut the EU's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".

The European Union executive said it will do so by switching to alternative supplies and expanding clean energy more quickly under the plans, which will largely be the responsibility of national governments for implementing.

