UK to ban Russian oil imports - Politico

Britain will ban Russian oil imports, Politico reported citing Whitehall officials ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday.

Politico said there would be a months-long lead-in time on the ban to allow the global market to adjust and to stop people panic-buying petrol.

There will not be a ban on Russian gas at the same time, but this is still under discussion within the government, Politico reported.

