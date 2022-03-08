Left Menu

UK to ban Russian oil imports - Politico

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:32 IST
  United Kingdom

Britain will ban Russian oil imports, Politico reported citing Whitehall officials ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday.

Politico said there would be a months-long lead-in time on the ban to allow the global market to adjust and to stop people panic-buying petrol.

There will not be a ban on Russian gas at the same time, but this is still under discussion within the government, Politico reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

