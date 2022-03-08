Left Menu

Nickel trade halted in London as prices soar

PTI | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:50 IST
Nickel trade halted in London as prices soar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Trading in nickel, much of it produced in Russia, was suspended Tuesday on the London Metal Exchange after prices doubled to an unprecedented $100,000 per metric ton.

Nickel is used mostly to produce stainless steel and some alloys, but increasingly it is used in batteries, particularly electric vehicle batteries.

Russia, facing severe economic sanctions after invading Ukraine, is the world's third biggest nickel producer. The Russian mining company Nornickel is a major supplier of the high-grade nickel that is used in electric vehicles.

Nickel prices had quadrupled in a week over supply issues and the spike Tuesday forced the LME to shut down electronic and floor trading.

Trading in nickel will not resume Tuesday and the halt could last longer than that "given the geopolitical situation which underlies recent price moves," the LME said Tuesday.

