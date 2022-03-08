NCW celebrates International Women's Day on theme ‘She the Change Maker’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) celebrated International Women's Day today on the theme 'She the Change Maker', where the Commission celebrated the achievements of 'Women Extraordinaire' who chose to challenge all odds and carved their way through extreme grit and determination.

The Minister of State for Education Smt Annpurna Devi, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development Shri Indevar Pandey and Chairperson, NCW Ms. Rekha Sharma graced the occasion.

MoS Education Smt Annpurna Devi attended the program as Chief Guest and said that women have always been respected in the Indian tradition. In ancient India, women excelled in every field including art and war. "Our Prime Minister's efforts and vision is for overall development of women in the long run. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program of the government has been very effective in promoting equal education for girls and boys", said Smt Annpurna Devi.

Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma said that every day should be celebrated as women's day to reflect on how far women have come and to celebrate their achievements. "From being a CEO to running a campaign, launching many initiatives, climbing the mountains, launching missiles to reporting an achievement, and many more, women have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world" said Ms Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Indevar Pandey stressed on the importance of more women participation in the workforce. He also said that there is a need for changing role of women from job seekers to job-givers. "To realise the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, it is important that instead of working for somebody, women should engage other people to work with/for them", said Shri Pandey.

On the occasion of Women's Day, the Commission felicitated extraordinary women from different fields and celebrated their achievements. Of NCW's 'Women Extraordinaire', were Dr Tessy Thomas, the "Missile Woman of India", and Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO; Dr Kalpana Saroj, Padma recipient and Chairperson, Kamani Tubes; Justice (Retd) S. Vimala, 1st woman to be appointed as judge of Chennai Mahila Court; Anita Kundu, 1st Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both the Indian and the Chinese sides; Ishrat Akhter, 1st international wheelchair basketball player from Kashmir, and Vartika Shukla, 1st Chairperson & Managing Director of Engineers India Limited (EIL). The women achievers shared their inspiring journey with the audience in a panel discussion.

As part of the Women's Day celebrations, the Commission also organised National Women's Parliaments and street plays across different parts in India in collaboration with State Commissions for Women. Nukkad natak in collaboration with different State Commissions including Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana have been organized on topics such as education and health of girls and women.

The Commission also organized National Parliament for Women with different State Commissions for Women including Telangana, Haryana and Goa. Sessions on various government schemes, Acts, topics of nutrition of girls and women were held as a part of the Women's Day celebrations.

