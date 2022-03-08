Iranian nuclear negotiator due back in Vienna on Wednesday, officials say
Iran's chief envoy to indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is due to return to Vienna, where the talks are being held, on Wednesday morning, a European and an Iranian official said on Tuesday.
Ali Bagheri Kani left the talks unexpectedly on Monday for consultations in Tehran, diplomats said. The time of Bagheri's return could yet change, the Iranian official said.
