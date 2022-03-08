COMMODITIES-Commodities soar, nickel breaks above $100,000/T

Commodity prices surged on Tuesday, with Brent crude soaring on expectations that the United States will announce a formal ban on Russian oil imports and nickel hitting record highs above $100,000 a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended nickel trading on all venues for at least the rest of the day after prices jumped nearly 400% from Friday's close. "Nickel is clearly trading in crisis mode," ING analysts said. "Fundamentals, though supportive of stronger prices, do not justify this frenzy." The market has long faced structural issues, they added.

Gold leapt more than 3% to break back above the $2,000 mark for the first time since August 2020 as investors looked for a safe place to store wealth, while palladium climbed around 3% to approach Monday's all-time peak. Brent crude jumped more than 7% to trade near $130 a barrel, close to the 14-year high it hit on Monday, while U.S. gasoline prices hit a record peak as the possibility of U.S. sanctions against Russian oil exports reinforced concerns over supply.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of natural gas and the second largest exporter of crude oil and petroleum products. It supplies more than a third of Europe's energy and is also a major producer of fertilizer, wheat, aluminium, nickel, palladium, platinum, and coal.

Western sanctions have cut the country off from international trade and financial markets to a degree never before imposed on such a big economy, while fighting in Ukraine's south has largely blocked its exports. The United States has said it is likely to ban Russian oil imports and is working closely with European allies on the issue. The announcement may come Tuesday or Wednesday.

Oil major Shell has stopped buying Russian crude and said it would phase out its involvement in Russian hydrocarbons from oil to natural gas, becoming one of the first major Western oil companies to abandon Russia entirely. VOLATILITY

Global gas markets remained volatile after hitting record highs on Monday. Analysts said an embargo on Russian gas exports seems unlikely but Russia has threatened to retaliate to Western sanctions by halting flows through Nord Stream 1 pipeline. "Germany, on the other hand, remains reluctant to ban Russian energy exports, which the markets may read as a bearish signal," said Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Russian gas delivered through the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland was flowing westward into Germany on Tuesday, and flows into Slovakia via Ukraine remained at recent high levels, pipeline operator data showed. Most-active Chicago wheat futures fell back from a 14-year high on Tuesday, pausing after a run of six daily gains, as the market wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

"Combined, Russia and Ukraine represent 29% and 18% of global wheat and corn trade respectively. Three factors could lead to further upside pressures on agricultural commodities," said analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "Rising geopolitical tensions, higher fertilizer costs, and soaring diesel prices could reduce crop sizes."

