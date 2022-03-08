The White House is expected on Tuesday to impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and other energy products as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. SANCTIONS * U.S. ban on Russian oil imports expected Washington is likely to ban Russian oil imports and is working closely with European allies on the issue, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons said. Britain will also ban Russian oil imports, Politico reported, citing officials. * EU to target more oligarchs, reduce reliance on Russian gas Brussels has prepared further sanctions targeting more Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters.

The European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas this year by two-thirds and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". * Humanitarian corridors Ukrainian civilians began leaving two besieged areas after Russia opened "humanitarian corridors" for them, but Kyiv said Russian forces had shelled an evacuation route from the port city of Mariupol.

* Refugees The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine, mostly women and children, has now increased to 2 million, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said. * US warns of further escalation of conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be deterred and may escalate the assault on Ukraine, despite setbacks on the ground and economic hardships resulting from sanctions, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. MARKETS IN TURMOIL * Shell to stop buying Russian oil Shell said it would stop buying Russian oil and apologised for buying one shipment last week.

* Nickel trading halted London trading in industrial metal nickel was halted after prices doubled on concerns about Russian supplies. * Luxury carmaker Ferrari said it would suspend exports to Russia.

* What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world? FLEEING CONFLICT * Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the U.N. refugee agency. * The Vatican's Secretary of State told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that armed attacks in Ukraine must stop and humanitarian corridors must be guaranteed. DEATH TOLL * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. * Attacks on hospitals The WHO said on Tuesday that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities in Ukraine have intensified in recent days.

INSIGHTS * For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause. * A war for life of our child': Health crisis spills out of Ukraine conflict * Shipping banned goods to Russia may get firms blacklisted, Washington warns QUOTES "The city is almost ruined, and the district where I'm living, it's like there are no houses which were not bombed," said one young mother in Kyiv frontline suburb of Irpin, cradling a baby beneath a blanket. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski and Gareth Jones)

