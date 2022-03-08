Skill Development Ministry felicitates women achievers

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday organised an event to mark International Women's Day and recognise the accomplishments made by women in the skill ecosystem and honour them for their active participation in augmenting India's economic growth.

Over 100 women were felicitated on the occasion, including state-level champions in IndiaSkills, Craftsmen Training Scheme and others.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of 21 National Institutes for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) extension centres in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) to promote entrepreneurship across the country. NIESBUD will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness programme followed by an entrepreneurship development programme for the NSTI trainees to inculcate entrepreneurial competencies to create future entrepreneurs.

Addressing the event, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted that women of the country have truly broken the barriers of inequalities and exclusion, came forward to fulfil their aspirations, strengthened their support towards society, and been strongly involved in augmenting the economic growth. ''My recommendation would be that along with the hashtag #BreaktheBias, we should add #BringBacktheWomen as they come at the forefront by combating the stereotypes, eliminating inequalities and exclusion, this is true Nari Shakti,'' the secretary added.

