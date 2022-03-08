Left Menu

Skill Development Ministry felicitates women achievers

NIESBUD will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness programme followed by an entrepreneurship development programme for the NSTI trainees to inculcate entrepreneurial competencies to create future entrepreneurs.Addressing the event, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted that women of the country have truly broken the barriers of inequalities and exclusion, came forward to fulfil their aspirations, strengthened their support towards society, and been strongly involved in augmenting the economic growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:38 IST
Skill Development Ministry felicitates women achievers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday organised an event to mark International Women's Day and recognise the accomplishments made by women in the skill ecosystem and honour them for their active participation in augmenting India's economic growth.

Over 100 women were felicitated on the occasion, including state-level champions in IndiaSkills, Craftsmen Training Scheme and others.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of 21 National Institutes for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) extension centres in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) to promote entrepreneurship across the country. NIESBUD will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness programme followed by an entrepreneurship development programme for the NSTI trainees to inculcate entrepreneurial competencies to create future entrepreneurs.

Addressing the event, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted that women of the country have truly broken the barriers of inequalities and exclusion, came forward to fulfil their aspirations, strengthened their support towards society, and been strongly involved in augmenting the economic growth. ''My recommendation would be that along with the hashtag #BreaktheBias, we should add #BringBacktheWomen as they come at the forefront by combating the stereotypes, eliminating inequalities and exclusion, this is true Nari Shakti,'' the secretary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022