TN Budget on March 18

The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 AM on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release. The TN Assemblys first session for 2022 began in January with the Governors Address and last month the House had adopted again the anti-NEET Bill. Later, the House was adjourned.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet on March 18 and the budget for 2022-23 would be presented, the legislative Assembly secretariat said on Tuesday. The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 AM on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release. The TN Assembly's first session for 2022 began in January with the Governor's Address and last month the House had adopted again the anti-NEET Bill. Later, the House was adjourned.

