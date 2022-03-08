France says further delays could jeopardize Iran nuclear talks

France on Tuesday warned that further delays in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could jeopardize the chances of reaching an agreement.

In a daily briefing to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre also said that France, Britain and Germany called on all parties to adopt a responsible approach to conclude an agreement.

