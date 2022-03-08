France says further delays could jeopardize Iran nuclear talks
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:44 IST
- Country:
- France
France on Tuesday warned that further delays in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could jeopardize the chances of reaching an agreement.
In a daily briefing to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre also said that France, Britain and Germany called on all parties to adopt a responsible approach to conclude an agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- France
- Iran
- Foreign Ministry
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, France to enhance cooperation on marine science, technology
India, France agree on Roadmap on Blue Economy and Ocean Governance
India, France agree on roadmap for blue economy, ocean governance
India, France agree to coordinate their positions, adapt to 'new challenges' to strengthen intl law of the sea
India, France sign roadmap to enhance bilateral exchanges on blue economy and ocean governance