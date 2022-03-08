India's first 100 pc women-owned industrial park inaugurated in Hyderabad

India's first 100 per cent women-owned FLO industrial park in Hyderabad, promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government, was inaugurated on Tuesday with the commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park. The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of Rs 250 crores in the flagship project and first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members, and the national members of FLO. The park has already garnered tremendous interest from women entrepreneurs to run and operate their businesses from this park.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister KT Rama Rao urged the entrepreneurs to think big and start to think about emerging technologies, focus on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge a global partnership. He promised another 100 acres for the expansion of the FLO women's industrial park and offer an additional 10 per cent subsidy for women entrepreneurs. He tweeted, "On the International Women's Day will be launching the women industrial park spread over 50 acres established by FICCIFLO at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district. My compliments to all the women entrepreneurs who've kick-started their entrepreneurial journey at this park."

Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President in her address, said, "The objective of FIP (FLO Industrial Park) is to propagate and encourage sustainable development and growth. The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the Industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters." Jyotsna Angara, National Governing Body Member, FLO expressed, "India can increase its targeted GDP from 16 per cent to a much higher number by enabling women to participate in the growth of the economy. This is an opportune time, today is International Women's Day, to convene action and not just give dialogue on how to promote women's economic empowerment. It is said that the one way to make sure women participate in the economic growth of the country is by creating a healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. Such Industrial Parks shall give a tremendous boost to the ecosystem."

Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, stated, "The dream-to-reality of this project is the result of the support from the Government of Telangana. We are happy to announce today the commencement of 25 green projects totally owned by women, with many more in the pipeline, we expect this industrial park to generate 1600 plus jobs in the next two years of operation." Kavita Dutt, National Head of Initiative, said it is a historic moment today as we celebrate, International Women's Day, FLO Industrial Park for women is a multi-Industry Park and open for participation to our members Pan - India. "This is to encourage inter-chapter business interaction and bring in substantial revenues and investments from outside the state."

From the Electronic sector to packaging, Medical Devices, Wellness, Engineering, and Food Processing, the park is at its core to demonstrate the power of women in the industry. FLO and its members infused significant investment to build this park, wherein the Government provided the Roads, Electricity, Water, Sewerage, Sub-Station. The park has also created amenities to offer a home environment for women by keeping in mind the necessities of Working Women Entrepreneurs, including designing creches and playschools. (ANI)

