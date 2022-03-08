Power minister launches Smart Grid Knowledge Center

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a Smart Grid Knowledge Center (SGKC) and an Innovation Park, an official statement said.

The virtual launch event was as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which is an initiative of the government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry of Power said.

''The Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh along with MoS Power Krishan Pal Gurjar launched the Virtual Smart Grid Knowledge Center (Virtual SGKC) and Innovation Park virtually today...,'' it said.

According to the statement, the Center strives to become a global leader in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and research in smart grid technologies and create capacities in the power distribution sector. The platform presently hosts more than 50 solutions from over 30 technology partners across eight thematic areas spanning across new and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and IOT.

The SGKC has been established by PowerGrid with support from the Ministry of Power and National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM) for demonstration and advancement of frontier smart grid technologies. The technical assistance to set up the centre has been provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The minister asked all the distribution and transmission companies to visit the SGKC for utilising the technology. The government will give assistance to engineers and innovators with ideas in the smart system technology.

The event also witnessed virtual participation from states, distribution companies, industry, academia and institutions from India and across the world.

