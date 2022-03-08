Left Menu

Russia to keep stock market trading largely suspended on Wednesday

Russia's central bank has decided to keep stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange largely suspended again on Wednesday, keeping only a limited range of operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (0700 GMT), forgoing the morning session, it added. The central bank restricted stock trading all of last week after the West rolled out severe economic sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

