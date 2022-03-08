Left Menu

Countries uniting over need to stop using Russian oil - UK PM Johnson

Countries around the world are uniting over the need to take concrete steps to cut reliance on Russian oil even if that is difficult for some central European nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:35 IST
Countries uniting over need to stop using Russian oil - UK PM Johnson
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Countries around the world are uniting over the need to take concrete steps to cut reliance on Russian oil even if that is difficult for some central European nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Britain earlier said it would phase out Russian imports of oil and oil products by the end of 2022 and the United States has announced a ban on such imports over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"(There was agreement on) the need to move beyond dependence on Russian oil and gas as we as we go forward, even though it's incredibly difficult for some European countries... What we're doing is making the first step," Johnson said after meeting leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. "This is a big step that the world is taking... The level of disgust and outrage at what is happening in Ukraine is mounting around the world and the noose is tightening on the (Russian President Vladimir) Putin regime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022