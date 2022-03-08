Left Menu

PetroTal could halt oil production in Amazonian field in Peru due to protests

PetroTal said it was producing about 20,000 barrels of oil per day before the blockade started a week ago, but operations have since dwindled. Peru's remote Amazonian oil fields are often the center of dispute with indigenous communities who complain of recurrent oil spills that have polluted the surrounding rainforest and a lack of meaningful benefits to their living conditions.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:35 IST
PetroTal could halt oil production in Amazonian field in Peru due to protests
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Canada-based PetroTal said on Tuesday it may halt operations at one of its Peruvian oil fields in the heart of the Amazon rainforest due to a river blockade led by indigenous communities that has prevented the transport of crude. The protest is taking place in Peru's Block 95, in the vast but sparsely populated Loreto region. PetroTal said it was producing about 20,000 barrels of oil per day before the blockade started a week ago, but operations have since dwindled.

Peru's remote Amazonian oil fields are often the center of dispute with indigenous communities who complain of recurrent oil spills that have polluted the surrounding rainforest and a lack of meaningful benefits to their living conditions. Peru has seen a rise in protests against extractive industries including its key mining sector since leftist President Pedro Castillo took office in July. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Castillo has said he wants to boost oil production in the country to lessen its dependence on imports.

PetroTal said protests in Block 95 last year had prevented the production of some 500,000 barrels of oil, or about 25 days worth of production at its normal pace. Reuters could not reach residents of the communities leading the blockade for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022